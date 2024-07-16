Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 2,817,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 2.6 %

GBOOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

