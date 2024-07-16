Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 2,817,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 2.6 %
GBOOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
