Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in June

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.23.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.