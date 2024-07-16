Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in June

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

