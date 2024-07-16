GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $17.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

