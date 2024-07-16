GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $17.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GungHo Online Entertainment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.