H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.85

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 19218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $5,598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

