Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $131,841.90 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $131,841.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,486,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,121,370.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 79,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

