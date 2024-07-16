Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.92

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 870860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 769.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

