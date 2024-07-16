Head-To-Head Survey: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.51 $1.18 billion $1.48 11.89 Altex Industries $30,000.00 87.02 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 22.70% 16.48% 9.98% Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33 Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.89%. Altex Industries has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24,247.83%. Given Altex Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Altex Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.