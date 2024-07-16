Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 462,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,449. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

