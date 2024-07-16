Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 357,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

