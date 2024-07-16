Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.19. The stock had a trading volume of 421,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

