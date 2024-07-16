Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,901.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,938. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

