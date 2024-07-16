Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 4,936 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 12,039.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,787. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

