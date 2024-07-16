Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 955,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,652. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $44.97.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

