Headlands Technologies LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 343.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 281.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 311,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 230,229 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3,274.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

IRDM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

