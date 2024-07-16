Headlands Technologies LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 851.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

