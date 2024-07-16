Headlands Technologies LLC Has $497,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 344.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 577,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.37.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

