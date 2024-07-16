Headlands Technologies LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. 697,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,249. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

