Headlands Technologies LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,965,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 507,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,170. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

