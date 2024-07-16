Headlands Technologies LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $16.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,098.13. 135,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,202. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $715.54 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

