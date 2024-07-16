Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $185,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of WDFC traded up $7.30 on Tuesday, reaching $252.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,562. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $243.07.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Transactions at WD-40
In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
