Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $444,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 1,856,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,211. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

