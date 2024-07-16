Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $474,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
