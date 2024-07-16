Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $604,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. 642,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,338. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

