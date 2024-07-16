Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,418,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $275.03. 56,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

