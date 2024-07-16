Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 177.61. 4,776,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,944,634. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 188.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 142.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 119.61.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

