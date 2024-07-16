Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,509. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

