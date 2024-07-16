Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 10,449,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,602. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.