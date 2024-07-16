Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,414. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

