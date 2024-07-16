Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $8,583,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 731,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,568. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

