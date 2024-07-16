Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,392 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

CBOE traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. 696,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

