Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $773,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $122.33. 1,085,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,339. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.