Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,113.5 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 1.21 on Tuesday. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 0.93 and a 12-month high of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.06.
About Healios K.K.
