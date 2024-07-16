Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €1.29 ($1.40) and last traded at €1.27 ($1.38). 704,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.23 ($1.34).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $386.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €1.18 and a 200-day moving average of €1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

