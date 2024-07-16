HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,981,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,990.9 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
HelloFresh stock remained flat at $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82.
HelloFresh Company Profile
