HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,981,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,990.9 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh stock remained flat at $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

