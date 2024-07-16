Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 26,411 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. Pearson makes up approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pearson by 9,603.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 323,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pearson plc has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.18.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

