Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 46,005 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 4.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,854. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

