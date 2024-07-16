Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 509,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $46.65.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

