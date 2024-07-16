Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. 4,224,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

