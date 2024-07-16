Henry James International Management Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 2,428,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

