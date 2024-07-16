Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for about 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,348 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,838 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 3,000,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

