Hercules Site Services Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 2.3 %

LON:HERC opened at GBX 38.88 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.50 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £24.66 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

