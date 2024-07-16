Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

