HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,894. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

