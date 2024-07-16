HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DINO. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

