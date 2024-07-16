Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.84. Highest Performances shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 765 shares.
Highest Performances Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
