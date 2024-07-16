Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 54,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 814,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 103.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 753,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 541,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 244,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

