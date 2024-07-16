Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $204,886.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $204,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 7,124,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,306.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.