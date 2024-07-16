Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $204,886.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $204,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $381,877.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 7,124,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,306.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

