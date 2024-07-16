HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at C$110.94 during trading on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$90.28 and a twelve month high of C$120.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.91.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

