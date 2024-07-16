HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at C$110.94 during trading on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$90.28 and a twelve month high of C$120.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.91.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
