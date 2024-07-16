Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.54. 1,538,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.