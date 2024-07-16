Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 4,635,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

